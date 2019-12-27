Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.99, the dividend yield is 6.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $37.99, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.06 and a 21.55% increase over the 52 week low of $31.26.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.06%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

iShares Trust (REM)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an increase of 12.97% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 4.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.