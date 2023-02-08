Capital Today Evergreen Fund Cuts Stake in Kanzhun (BZ)

Fintel reports that Capital Today Evergreen Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.99MM shares of Kanzhun Ltd (BZ). This represents 3.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 72.15MM shares and 10.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kanzhun. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CN:BZ is 0.8086%, a decrease of 0.4595%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.32% to 195,961K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,604,622 shares

Tiger Global Management holds 17,820,415 shares

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,689,083 shares

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 12,220,562 shares

Krane Funds Advisors holds 10,819,351 shares

