Capital Spending of High Interest at ConocoPhillips Investor Day

The company, led by CEO Ryan Lance, has forecast that its goal is to hold capital spending to less than $7 billion annually over the next decade while expanding oil and natural-gas output. Wall Street now wants to see the specifics.

The company is expected to lay out details on a 10-year program of capital expenditures and energy-output growth.

ConocoPhillips has become a favorite in the energy sector in the past three years thanks to an investor-friendly approach to capital investments and shareholder returns.

At its eagerly awaited investor and analyst day on Tuesday in Houston, the company is expected to lay out how it plans to maintain that position, with details on a 10-year program of capital expenditures and energy-output growth.

The company’s shares (ticker: COP), which were down 3% to $56.49 Monday afternoon, have bested peers in energy exploration and production this year, but overall performance hasn’t been great. The stock is off 9% this year, better than the 19% drop in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (XOP).

The company, led by CEO Ryan Lance, already has forecast that its goal is to hold capital spending to less than $7 billion annually over the next decade while expanding oil and natural-gas output. Wall Street now wants to see the specifics. This year’s capital expenditures are projected at about $6.3 billion.

“We expect management to provide a detailed 10-year outlook anchored on [less than] $7 billion of disciplined, returns-focused investments across a high-quality and well-diversified global portfolio with a low cost of supply,” Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott wrote in a client note on Friday.

McDermott said he expects the company to outline a plan to expand production at a roughly 5% annual rate, while generating $4 billion to $6 billion of annual free cash flow with Brent oil prices in the $55 to $60 a barrel range (Brent was around $62 a barrel on Monday). The company is a top pick of McDermott, who has an Overweight rating and a $79 price target.

ConocoPhillips shares yield 3% following the company’s move in October to boost the dividend by 38% to 42 cents a quarter. The company also is aiming for $3.5 billion of stock buybacks this year, resulting in a total yield (dividends plus buybacks) of about 8%.

Barron’s wrote favorably on the company in October.

Another Wall Street admirer of ConocoPhillips is J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh, who recently wrote that the company stands out at a time when the E&P sector is confronted by “commodity price volatility, company-specific execution challenges, over-levered balance sheets and limited free cash flow generation.”

He likes that ConocoPhillips easily covers its dividend from free cash flow and he projects the dividend to rise at a “high single-digit” annual rate over the long term. Gresh wrote that ConocoPhillips has a “best in class break-even dividend coverage and balance sheet.” Gresh has an Overweight rating and a $70 price target on the stock.

The company projects that it can cover its dividend and sufficient capital expenditures to sustain production even if West Texas intermediate crude falls to $40 a barrel. WTI was trading just under $57 on Monday.

Investors are concerned that the company will use its strong balance sheet to make a major acquisition, but ConocoPhillips executives have sought to play down those fears. The company may say more about acquisitions on Tuesday.

CEO Lance has been outspoken that the energy sector must change its ways. “The industry has destroyed value over the past 15 to 20 years. That’s why investors have fled the business,” Lance said at an industry conference in May. “You’ve got to have the shareholder up front, and you have to build the company with the cash flow that’s left over.”

The company also is a leader among its peers in environment, social and governance (ESG) practices, including efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. This is increasingly important as the fossil-fuel industry takes heat over climate change and as more investors scale back or eliminate exposure to the sector.

After spinning off its chemical and refining businesses into Phillips 66 (PSX), ConocoPhillips essentially became a pure-play energy producer.

It isn’t easy to expand production while limiting capital expenditures and providing ample shareholder returns. That, however, is what energy investors, frustrated by a decade of poor returns, are demanding. ConocoPhillips has emerged as an industry leader on that score and will seek to solidify that position at Tuesday’s meeting.

