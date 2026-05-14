Capital Southwest Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) reported what management described as an “outstanding” fiscal 2026, highlighting portfolio growth, stable net asset value, strong dividend coverage and continued diversification of funding sources despite a volatile market backdrop.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Sarner said the business development company grew its investment portfolio by approximately $300 million, or 17%, during the fiscal year, from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion. New committed investment originations totaled $762 million for the year, while investment income increased $28 million, or 14%, to $232 million from $204 million.

Sarner said net asset value per share ended the year at $16.69, essentially unchanged from $16.70 a year earlier. He said that result underscored “the resilience of our platform and the durability of our underwriting.” He also said the company delivered a 40% return on equity for shareholders during fiscal 2026.

Portfolio Credit Quality Remains a Focus

Management emphasized the credit profile of Capital Southwest’s portfolio, with Sarner citing weighted average leverage of 3.6 times, weighted average interest coverage of 3.5 times and non-accruals of 1.1% at fair value, down from 1.7% in the prior year.

Sarner said performance improved across the company’s watch list during the quarter, with seven companies showing “meaningful progress” and two removed from the watch list after returning to plan. He credited the company’s portfolio operations group, which works with deal teams on credits requiring additional support.

Chief Investment Officer Josh Weinstein said the on-balance sheet credit portfolio ended the quarter at $1.9 billion, up 19% from $1.6 billion as of March 2025. He said 100% of new portfolio company debt originations in the quarter were first-lien senior secured, and 99% of the credit portfolio remained first-lien senior secured at quarter-end.

Weinstein said the portfolio consisted of 131 companies, with 90.1% allocated to first-lien senior secured debt, 1.2% to second-lien senior secured debt and 8.6% to equity co-investments. The credit portfolio generated a weighted average yield of 10.8%.

As of quarter-end, 88% of the portfolio at fair value was rated in the top two categories on the company’s internal five-point investment rating scale, Weinstein said. He added that average exposure per company was 0.9%, reflecting portfolio granularity.

Quarterly Originations and Equity Portfolio

During the fourth fiscal quarter, Capital Southwest deployed $158 million of new committed capital. Weinstein said that included $112 million in first-lien senior secured debt and $2 million of equity across five new portfolio companies. The company also completed add-on financings for 12 existing portfolio companies totaling $43 million in first-lien senior secured debt and $650,000 in equity.

Add-on financings represented 31% of total new commitments over the last 12 months, Weinstein said, calling them an important source of originations because they allow the company to invest in businesses it already knows.

The weighted average spread on new commitments in the quarter was approximately 6.6%, which Weinstein said Capital Southwest views as “extremely attractive” in the current competitive spread environment.

The company’s equity co-investment portfolio consisted of 87 investments with a total fair value of $181 million, representing 9% of the total portfolio at fair value. Weinstein said the portfolio was marked at 126% of cost, representing $37.8 million of embedded unrealized appreciation, or $0.62 per share.

Sarner said Capital Southwest expects a portion of that appreciation to be harvested as realized gains in fiscal 2027, supporting the company’s undistributed taxable income, or UTI, balance. He said UTI stood at $1.07 per share, up from $0.79 per share in March 2025, after $36.9 million in realized gains from equity exits over the last 12 months.

Financial Results and Dividends

Chief Financial Officer Chris Rehberger said pre-tax net investment income for the quarter was $35.2 million, or $0.59 per share. Total investment income decreased to $57.8 million from $61.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in interest and dividend income and a $0.8 million decrease in payment-in-kind income.

Rehberger said the decrease in interest income was predominantly driven by a 35-basis-point decrease in SOFR compared with the prior quarter. Loans on non-accrual represented 1.1% of the investment portfolio at fair value at quarter-end, down from 1.5% at the end of the prior quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Southwest paid a $0.58 per share regular dividend, paid monthly, and a $0.06 per share supplemental quarterly dividend. For the June 2026 quarter, the board declared total regular quarterly dividends of $0.58 per share, payable monthly in April, May and June, and maintained the $0.06 supplemental quarterly dividend payable in June, bringing total declared dividends to $0.64 per share.

Rehberger said Capital Southwest has demonstrated 109% cumulative dividend coverage since launching its credit strategy. He said the company remains confident in its ability to continue distributing quarterly supplemental dividends over time, supported by its UTI balance and unrealized appreciation in the equity portfolio.

Net asset value per share decreased to $16.69 from $16.75 in the prior quarter. Rehberger said the decline was driven primarily by net realized and unrealized appreciation on the investment portfolio, offset by accretion from the company’s equity at-the-market program.

Capital Raising and Liquidity

Capital Southwest raised more than $465 million in new debt capital commitments during the year, according to Sarner. That included a $350 million bond issuance at 5.9%, $90 million in approved leverage commitments for the company’s second SBIC fund and $25 million in new secured debt commitments on its corporate credit facility.

The company also raised more than $160 million in gross equity proceeds through its ATM program during the year at a weighted average price of 1.3 times prevailing NAV per share. During the quarter, Rehberger said Capital Southwest raised approximately $25 million in gross equity proceeds at a weighted average share price of $23.13, or 138% of prevailing NAV per share.

Rehberger said liquidity remained “robust,” with approximately $394 million in cash and undrawn leverage commitments across two credit facilities, plus $42 million available on SBA debentures. He said that represented more than 1.3 times coverage of $329 million in unfunded commitments across the portfolio.

Regulatory leverage ended the quarter at 0.9 times debt to equity, within the company’s target leverage range of 0.85 to 0.95 times. Rehberger said Capital Southwest intends to maintain a prudent leverage cushion given the macroeconomic backdrop.

Joint Venture and Market Outlook

Sarner said Capital Southwest made progress on CapTren Partners, its joint venture with Trinity Capital. The joint venture held approximately $85 million in assets, and subsequent to quarter-end closed a $150 million revolving credit facility. Sarner said the facility expands the joint venture’s capacity and could support a 13% to 14% return once fully ramped.

In the question-and-answer session, Sarner said the joint venture could take 18 to 24 months to fully ramp. Rehberger said it should begin producing double-digit returns for Capital Southwest within about six months, potentially reaching the 11% range and increasing from there.

Sarner said the lower middle market continues to show steady activity, even as broader middle-market merger and acquisition headlines point to slower activity tied to technology uncertainty, AI-related risks and inflation concerns. He said founder-driven catalysts such as retirement, succession planning and estate considerations continue regardless of macro volatility.

Capital Southwest has seen a meaningful increase in new deals reviewed, advanced and closed, Sarner said, though its close rate has moderated to 1.5% from a historical average of roughly 2%. He attributed the lower close rate to discipline in pricing and structuring transactions.

During the Q&A, Sarner said the company’s annual deal review run rate has increased to about 1,400 deals from roughly 800 two years ago. He said Capital Southwest has expanded its employee base to support that growth, with headcount rising from 27 employees about 15 to 18 months ago to 36 at quarter-end, with another seven employees expected to join.

Management also addressed the company’s limited software exposure. Sarner said many software companies are larger, venture-oriented or based on annual recurring revenue metrics, while Capital Southwest generally focuses on cash flow lending based on EBITDA. Weinstein said the team has reviewed software opportunities over the years but has stayed with its cash-flow lending approach.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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