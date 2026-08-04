Capital Southwest Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) reported pre-tax net investment income of $35 million, or $0.57 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, as increased cash and payment-in-kind interest income lifted total investment income to $61 million from $57.8 million in the preceding quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Sarner said the company’s recurring earnings remained strong and that its undistributed taxable income, or UTI, balance stood at $0.87 per share at quarter-end. The balance declined during the quarter because of normal annual corporate activity, though management said it expects to grow UTI over time.

The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, payable monthly during July, August and September 2026, along with a $0.06 supplemental dividend payable in September. The combined $0.64 per share distribution for the September quarter matches the dividends paid in the prior quarter.

Originations and Portfolio Growth

Capital Southwest closed $222 million of new commitments during the quarter across 11 new portfolio companies and 16 existing portfolio companies. The commitments included $167 million of first-lien senior secured debt and $6 million of equity investments in new companies, as well as $49 million of first-lien debt and $285,000 of equity for add-on financings.

Chief Investment Officer Josh Weinstein said the company’s on-balance-sheet credit portfolio reached $2 billion, up 24% from $1.6 billion in June 2025. New portfolio company debt originations were entirely first-lien senior secured, while 99% of the credit portfolio was first-lien senior secured at quarter-end.

The company’s portfolio consisted of 141 companies, with 89.6% allocated to first-lien senior secured debt, 1.1% to second-lien debt and 9.2% to equity co-investments. The average exposure per company was 0.8%.

Capital Southwest said approximately 92% of its credit portfolio was backed by private equity sponsors. It had investments involving 95 unique private equity firms and completed new platform investments with 20 sponsors that had not previously partnered with the company over the past 12 months.

Management said it screened approximately 1,300 transactions over the past 12 months and closed 19 new platform companies. That compared with roughly 1,200 deals screened in fiscal 2025 and 1,000 in fiscal 2024. The close rate declined to 1.5% from 1.7% in fiscal 2024, which Sarner characterized as evidence of disciplined underwriting amid expanding deal flow.

New platform investments closed in the June quarter had weighted-average senior leverage of 2.8 times debt to EBITDA and a weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of 29%.

Over the past 12 months, new platform originations averaged 3.1 times senior leverage and 34% loan to value.

The weighted-average yield on the debt portfolio increased to 10.9% from 10.8% in the previous quarter.

Loans on non-accrual represented 1.1% of the investment portfolio at fair value, unchanged sequentially.

Equity Portfolio and Earnings Details

The company’s equity co-investment portfolio included 95 investments with a fair value of $202 million, or 9% of the total portfolio at fair value. The investments were marked at 121% of cost, representing $34.4 million of embedded unrealized appreciation, or $0.54 per share, according to Weinstein.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Rehberger said the quarterly increase in investment income was driven primarily by a $2.6 million rise in cash interest income and a $1.1 million increase in payment-in-kind interest income. He said the PIK increase reflected an amendment at one portfolio company that capitalized two quarters of PIK interest into the current quarter, with half of that increase expected to be non-recurring.

Capital Southwest reported cumulative dividend coverage of 109% since launching its credit strategy. Rehberger said the UTI balance was affected by book-to-tax differences related to annual cash bonus payments and equity-award vesting. He added that the company expects an equity realization to close in the near term that should generate a realized gain and increase UTI as of Sept. 30.

Net asset value per share declined to $16.61 from $16.69 in the preceding quarter. Rehberger cited investment portfolio marks and the company’s annual employee equity grant as drivers, partly offset by accretion from its at-the-market equity program.

Capital, Liquidity and CapTrin Joint Venture

Capital Southwest raised $64 million of gross equity proceeds through its at-the-market program during the quarter at a weighted-average share price of $23.47, or 141% of prevailing NAV per share. Sarner said the ability to issue equity above book value provides a competitive advantage in a market where fewer business development companies trade above book.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $375 million of cash and undrawn commitments under its two credit facilities, exceeding the $312 million of unfunded portfolio commitments. Regulatory leverage was 0.91-to-1 debt to equity. Rehberger said Capital Southwest is working on an amendment and maturity extension for its corporate credit facility that could improve its cost of capital.

The company also advanced CapTrin Partners, its joint venture with Trinity Capital, by closing a $150 million revolving credit facility. The joint venture held approximately $98 million of first-lien securities across 14 portfolio companies at quarter-end, with weighted-average leverage of 1.2 times debt to EBITDA. Management said the vehicle is expected to generate a 13% to 15% return once fully ramped.

During the question-and-answer session, management said Capital Southwest had already closed about $125 million of originations early in the current quarter and could close $250 million to $300 million over the following 60 days. Management estimated that about 75% of that prospective volume could come from new platform companies and 25% from add-on financings.

Shareholder Vote Remains a Priority

Sarner reiterated the company’s request for shareholders to approve a proposal increasing its authorized share count. Approximately 89% of votes cast had supported the proposal as of the call, but approval under Texas law requires affirmative votes from holders of at least two-thirds of all outstanding shares.

Sarner said failing to vote has the practical effect of voting against the measure. He emphasized that approval would not itself authorize new stock issuance, but would provide the company flexibility to issue accretive equity when investment opportunities arise. ISS and Glass Lewis recommended shareholders support the proposal ahead of the Sept. 1 meeting, he said.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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