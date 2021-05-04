Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 133% Total Return On Their Investment

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) share price has soared 106% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 30% in about a quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 42% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Capital Southwest went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We haven't seen Capital Southwest increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. It seems far more likely that the 7.5% boost to the revenue over the last year, is making the difference. After all, it's not necessarily a bad thing if a business sacrifices profits today in pursuit of profit tomorrow (metaphorically speaking).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CSWC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We know that Capital Southwest has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Capital Southwest stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Capital Southwest the TSR over the last year was 133%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Capital Southwest shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 133% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Capital Southwest better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Capital Southwest (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant) .

