CAPITAL SOUTHWEST Earnings Preview: Recent $CSWC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST ($CSWC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $53,763,863 and earnings of $0.62 per share.

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST Insider Trading Activity

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST insiders have traded $CSWC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMONA LYNN ROGERS-WINDSOR has made 2 purchases buying 700 shares for an estimated $15,801 and 0 sales.

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL SOUTHWEST stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

