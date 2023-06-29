Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock in Focus on 10.97% Dividend Yield

Given the ongoing turmoil amid expectations of a recession in the near term, solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable. One such stock is Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC.

Capital Southwest is a Dallas, TX-based, internally managed business development company with $1.2 billion in investments at fair value as of Mar 31, 2023. The company is a middle-market lending firm, and focuses on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle-market businesses with $5-$35 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments.

On Apr 26, Capital Southwest announced a quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share, consisting of a regular dividend of 54 cents and a supplemental dividend of 5 cents.

Over the past five years, CWSC increased its dividend numerous times, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 9.9%. Considering last day’s closing price of $19.68, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 10.97%. This is impressive compared with the industry average of 2.65%.

In July 2021, CSWC’s board of directors approved a share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $20 million available under the share repurchase program. Such strategic moves enhance shareholders’ value and boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

Investors, who are interested in this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, should first take a look at its fundamentals mentioned below before making any investment decision.

CSWC’s ability to sustain its attractive dividend yield depends on the earnings growth rate. Its earnings are projected to see growth rates of 12.7% and 1.3% in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, respectively, depicting a robust earnings picture. Also, it has an impressive surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 3.88%.

It has been witnessing consistent organic growth. Capital Southwest’s total investment income witnessed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% over the last three fiscal years (2020-2023). The company’s top line is expected to keep improving in the near term. In 2024 and 2025, its top line is anticipated to witness growth of 39.2% and 11.7%, respectively.

The company’s ROE of 13.21% is higher than the industry average of 12.69%. This shows that it reinvests its cash more efficiently than its peers.

Hence, the CSWC stock is fundamentally solid. So far this year, shares of Capital Southwest have gained 15.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 3.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Therefore, income investors must watch this stock as it will help generate robust returns over time.

Other Finance Stocks With Solid Dividends

A couple of other finance stocks, like Ares Capital Corporation ARCC and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM, are worth a look as these have robust dividend yields.

Considering the last day’s closing price, Ares Capital’s dividend yield currently stands at 10%. Over the past three months, shares of ARCC have gained 2.5%.

Based on the last day’s closing price, Artisan Partners’dividend yield currently stands at 5.12%. Over the past three months, shares of APAM have gained 25.3%.

