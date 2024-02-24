Capital Southwest (CSWC) Price Target Increased by 8.36% to 25.63

The average one-year price target for Capital Southwest (NasdaqGS:CSWC) has been revised to 25.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 23.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.81% from the latest reported closing price of 23.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Southwest. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWC is 0.30%, a decrease of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.73% to 11,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWC is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 782K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 731K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Melia Wealth holds 682K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 676K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 613K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Southwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

