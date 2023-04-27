Capital Southwest (CSWC) Declares $0.54 Dividend

Capital Southwest said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.48%, the lowest has been 6.09%, and the highest has been 22.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Southwest. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWC is 0.21%, an increase of 18.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.22% to 9,755K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWC is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Southwest is 22.25. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 18.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Southwest is 140MM, an increase of 36.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 875K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 748K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 723K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 633K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 574K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital Southwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.