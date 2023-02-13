Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.67MM shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.84MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.10% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $89.48. The forecasts range from a low of $82.32 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of $76.62.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $1,526MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.10, an increase of 7.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WH is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 102,879K shares. The put/call ratio of WH is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,227K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares, representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 42.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,186K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 56.63% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,891K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,698K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 3.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,640K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.