Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Siriuspoint (SPNT)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.85MM shares of Siriuspoint Ltd (SPNT). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.60MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siriuspoint. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNT is 0.09%, an increase of 24.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.05% to 88,422K shares. The put/call ratio of SPNT is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Management Group holds 7,307K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,693K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,868K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,129K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 6.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,248K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 2,789K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing an increase of 37.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 68.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

SiriusPoint Background Information

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch.

