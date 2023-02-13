Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Michael Baker (BKR)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 116.39MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 86.25MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.93% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michael Baker is $37.14. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $32.92.

The projected annual revenue for Michael Baker is $24,562MM, an increase of 16.10%. The projected annual EPS is $1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michael Baker. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 1,283,644K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 113,205K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,132K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 27.70% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 55,157K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 50,545K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 82.28% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 46,989K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,976K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 4.13% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 33,139K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,522K shares, representing a decrease of 34.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 41.70% over the last quarter.

Michael Baker Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $32.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Baker Hughes Background Information

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

