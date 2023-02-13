Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Haemonetics (HAE)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE). This represents 11.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5.45MM shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.25% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.23% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $100.11. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.23% from its latest reported closing price of $80.58.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is $1,153MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.94, an increase of 56.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.24%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 67,795K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,366K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,638K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 14.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,094K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,873K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 49.34% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,109K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Haemonetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.