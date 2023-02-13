Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.62MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.37% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.98% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Entertainment is $55.72. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.98% from its latest reported closing price of $40.38.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Entertainment is $1,109MM, a decrease of 1.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, a decrease of 17.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Entertainment. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDEN is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 26,127K shares. The put/call ratio of GDEN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,897K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 6.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,609K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 1,069K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,008K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 700K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Golden Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

