Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 80.59MM shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 73.82MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $45.19. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of $42.36.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is $22,165MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.74, a decrease of 34.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.43%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 1,311,272K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,321K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 42,599K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,516K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 79.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,583K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,679K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,417K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,866K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Declares $0.08 Dividend

On December 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $42.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

