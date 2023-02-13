Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.84MM shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM). This represents 11.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 6.53MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is $423.98. The forecasts range from a low of $389.86 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of $356.49.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is $5,779MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual EPS is $12.74, an increase of 78.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.32%, an increase of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 68,134K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,414K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,810K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,527K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 89.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,238K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 15.70% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,234K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 19.68% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

