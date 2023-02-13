Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in DTE Energy (DTE)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.93MM shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.60MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.31% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $134.49. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from its latest reported closing price of $113.68.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is $15,397MM, a decrease of 20.63%. The projected annual EPS is $6.33, an increase of 8.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 179,691K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,374K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,034K shares, representing a decrease of 22.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 26.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,189K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 1.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,849K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,431K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 39.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,401K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DTE Energy Declares $0.95 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $113.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

DTE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.