Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in British American Tobacco (BATS)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 126.79MM shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BATS). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 42.75MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 196.60% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.87%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 540,378K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 63,484K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,546K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 1.75% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 36,080K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,482K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,861K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 24,859.20% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,153K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,848K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.