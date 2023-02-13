Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in American International Group (AIG)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 41.33MM shares of American International Group Inc (AIG). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2020 they reported 36.50MM shares and 4.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.24% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $72.35. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $61.32.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is $49,158MM, a decrease of 17.21%. The projected annual EPS is $6.35, a decrease of 62.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1783 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.43%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 819,978K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 35,591K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,626K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 0.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,655K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,323K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,539K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,027K shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,744K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,999K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 88.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,239K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,536K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 5.60% over the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

