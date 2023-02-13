Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.66MM shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A (AFRM). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 23.80MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.43% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $19.71. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.43% from its latest reported closing price of $12.52.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.42%, a decrease of 16.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 218,209K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 20,219K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 48.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,725K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 32.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,549K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,350K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 25.77% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 9,434K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,984K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 30.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,365K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.