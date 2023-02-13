Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Vector Group (VGR)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.30MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.64% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vector Group is $14.79. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from its latest reported closing price of $12.68.

The projected annual revenue for Vector Group is $1,467MM, an increase of 65.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.30, an increase of 32.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vector Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGR is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 118,487K shares. The put/call ratio of VGR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,641K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,233K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,042K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,823K shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 17.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,328K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,013K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 9.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,345K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGR by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Vector Group Background Information

Vector Group Ltd. is an American diversified holding company with two major businesses: Liggett Group LLC (tobacco) and New Valley LLC (real estate), including Douglas Elliman. Vector Group was previously called Brooke Group.

