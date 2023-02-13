Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Thor Industries (THO)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.37% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is $82.72. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.37% from its latest reported closing price of $92.29.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is $11,922MM, a decrease of 22.90%. The projected annual EPS is $7.90, a decrease of 58.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.23%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 68,279K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,286K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,064K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 2,652K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing an increase of 27.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 31.14% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,214K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,111K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Thor Industries Declares $0.45 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $92.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

