Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in StoneCo (STNE)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of StoneCo Ltd (STNE). This represents 0.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 13.26MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 92.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.04% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo is $11.84. The forecasts range from a low of $2.37 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.62.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo is $11,701MM, an increase of 18.04%. The projected annual EPS is $3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.32%, an increase of 45.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 215,297K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,597K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,495K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,055K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,022K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 89.73% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

