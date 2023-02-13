Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.50MM shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.23MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $85.85. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of $90.38.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is $13,777MM, a decrease of 25.37%. The projected annual EPS is $7.13, a decrease of 65.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFG is 0.24%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 211,275K shares. The put/call ratio of PFG is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,825K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,805K shares, representing a decrease of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 75.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,423K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,748K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,595K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Declares $0.64 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $90.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Principal Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.