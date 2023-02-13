Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Penumbra (PEN)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.38% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is $260.92. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $311.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.38% from its latest reported closing price of $264.58.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is $1,012MM, an increase of 21.94%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.25%, an increase of 48.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 37,747K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,500K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,425K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,262K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 55.91% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,189K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 28.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,107K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 66.35% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

