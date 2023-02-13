Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in NVR (NVR)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.19MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.03% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVR is $6,044.78. The forecasts range from a low of $5,353.00 to a high of $6,725.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.03% from its latest reported closing price of $5,078.25.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is $8,713MM, a decrease of 17.61%. The projected annual EPS is $328.99, a decrease of 37.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1213 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.31%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 3,414K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 181K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 118K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 116K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 102K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 5.01% over the last quarter.

NVR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.