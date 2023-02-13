Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.54MM shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 25.97MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $361.28. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $347.36.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual EPS is $10.75, an increase of 6.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.61%, an increase of 30.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 418,327K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,359K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,775K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 50.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,264K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,795K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,663K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 56.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,615K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,094K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,405K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,414K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 111.90% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

