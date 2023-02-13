Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.87MM shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 9.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.14% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercadolibre is $1,294.33. The forecasts range from a low of $808.00 to a high of $1,669.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1,104.95.

The projected annual revenue for Mercadolibre is $13,172MM, an increase of 36.28%. The projected annual EPS is $14.20, an increase of 163.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercadolibre. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.25%, an increase of 18.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 52,312K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,125K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,197K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 43.40% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,733K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 85.68% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,423K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 34.05% over the last quarter.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.