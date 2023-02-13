Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Mattel (MAT)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.43MM shares of Mattel Inc (MAT). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 18.09MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.32% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mattel is $26.61. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 44.32% from its latest reported closing price of $18.44.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is $6,043MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, an increase of 54.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.24%, a decrease of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 432,026K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 44,346K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 11.57% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 33,288K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,733K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 27,337K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 9.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,029K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 15,762K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Mattel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. Mattel engages consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that Mattel owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. Mattel operates in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

