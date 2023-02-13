Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (MQ)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.48MM shares of Marqeta, Inc. Class A (MQ). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 37.14MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.01% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta, Inc. is $9.54. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 60.01% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta, Inc. is $977MM, an increase of 39.68%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.60%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 397,063K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HMI Capital Management holds 28,475K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 16,610K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,271K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Visa holds 12,445K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,316K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,918K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

