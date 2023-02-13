Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Insulet (PODD)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.15MM shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 11.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $327.36. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of $294.83.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is $1,496MM, an increase of 20.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 360.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1071 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.38%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 91,737K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,053K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,155K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,146K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,265K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,400K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 1.18% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,396K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

