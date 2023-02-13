Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in ING Groep (INGA)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57.56MM shares of ING Groep NV (INGA). This represents 1.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 224.54MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGA is 0.59%, an increase of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 698,095K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,434K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,716K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 14.02% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 50,045K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,479K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,168K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,414K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 1.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 25,503K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,402K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 18.58% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,516K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,852K shares, representing a decrease of 43.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 31.85% over the last quarter.

