Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT). This represents 1.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.39MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is $13.73. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of $13.88.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is $304MM, an increase of 11.93%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.13%, a decrease of 22.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.48% to 63,958K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,603K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,513K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 34.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,368K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 77.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,941K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 68.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 100.61% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,928K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

