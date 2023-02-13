Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Guardant Health (GH)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.00MM shares of Guardant Health Inc (GH). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.78% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is $66.56. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 137.78% from its latest reported closing price of $27.99.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is $582MM, an increase of 35.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.24%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 114,106K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,154K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,578K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 57.87% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,836K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares, representing a decrease of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 15.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,695K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 33.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,905K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 41.80% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,587K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing a decrease of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 58.83% over the last quarter.

Guardant Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

