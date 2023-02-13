Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Freshpet (FRPT)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.24MM shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.16MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 92.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.56% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $72.93. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.56% from its latest reported closing price of $62.57.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is $771MM, an increase of 41.43%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.29%, an increase of 35.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 72,673K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jana Partners holds 4,266K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,186K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,673K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,736K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 70.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 228.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,816K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

