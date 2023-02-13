Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Everi Holdings (EVRI)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.38MM shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.22MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.18% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everi Holdings is $26.90. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.18% from its latest reported closing price of $18.53.

The projected annual revenue for Everi Holdings is $830MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.22, a decrease of 39.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRI is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 101,308K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,723K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,472K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 60.94% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,920K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 4,429K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,518K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,734K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,630K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 76.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 301.07% over the last quarter.

Everi Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

