Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in EOG Resources (EOG)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.99MM shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 33.85MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.81% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $158.03. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.81% from its latest reported closing price of $134.14.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is $28,425MM, a decrease of 2.10%. The projected annual EPS is $15.36, an increase of 19.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2454 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.52%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 652,037K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,471K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,508K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,651K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 85.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,140K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,592K shares, representing an increase of 41.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 83.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,485K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,251K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,736K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,426K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 25.38% over the last quarter.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

