Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in CSX (CSX)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.11MM shares of CSX Corporation (CSX). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 111.24MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is $35.11. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of $31.57.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is $14,874MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 2.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2379 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 1,750,403K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 98,509K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,617K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 12.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,835K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 57,631K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,600K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 25.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,541K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,128K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 4.39% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 38,656K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,560K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 14.00% over the last quarter.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

