Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.38MM shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 18.54MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is $75.01. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $76.65.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is $1,477MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.18%, an increase of 19.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 198,758K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAY is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 21,501K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,634K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 34.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,418K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,041K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,279K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,236K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 39.71% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 9,161K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,528K shares, representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 45.41% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 8,388K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

