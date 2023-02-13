Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Bandwidth (BAND)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.17MM shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 2.32MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.35% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bandwidth is $29.71. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.35% from its latest reported closing price of $24.48.

The projected annual revenue for Bandwidth is $628MM, an increase of 15.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAND is 0.06%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 21,679K shares. The put/call ratio of BAND is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,329K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 762K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 659K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 628K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 527K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Bandwidth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

