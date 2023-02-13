Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Arco Platform (ARCE)

Fintel reports that Capital Research Global Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.33MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.40% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.61% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arco Platform is $18.42. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.61% from its latest reported closing price of $12.74.

The projected annual revenue for Arco Platform is $2,223MM, an increase of 42.78%. The projected annual EPS is $3.03, an increase of 1,241.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arco Platform. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCE is 0.70%, a decrease of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.16% to 30,063K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCE is 5.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Keenan Capital holds 4,098K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 23.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,481K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares, representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 42.16% over the last quarter.

Wishbone Management holds 2,300K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 35.91% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners Pte holds 2,265K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,219K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 58.27% over the last quarter.

Arco Platform Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. The company's data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

