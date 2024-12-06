Capital & Regional Receives Offer from NewRiver REIT

Capital & Regional (GB:CAL) has released an update.
Capital & Regional has announced a recommended cash and share offer by NewRiver REIT, which involves a Scheme of Arrangement under UK law. The indicative exchange rate for settling the cash component of the offer for shareholders on the South African register is set at 1 GBP to 22.9865 Rand. Final details and a timetable for the transaction will be released shortly.
