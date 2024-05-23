News & Insights

Stocks

Capital & Regional Attracts Potential Takeover Interest

May 23, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capital & Regional (GB:CAL) has released an update.

Capital & Regional plc is in the spotlight following speculative reports, confirming a non-binding indicative proposal from Vukile Property Fund for a potential cash and share offer, and a separate expression of interest by Growthpoint Properties’ NewRiver REIT. With no certainty of a firm offer yet and a deadline set for June 20, 2024, for both Vukile and NewRiver to declare their intentions, the financial world watches closely as the situation unfolds.

For further insights into GB:CAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.