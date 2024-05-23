Capital & Regional Attracts Potential Takeover Interest

Capital & Regional (GB:CAL) has released an update.

Capital & Regional plc is in the spotlight following speculative reports, confirming a non-binding indicative proposal from Vukile Property Fund for a potential cash and share offer, and a separate expression of interest by Growthpoint Properties’ NewRiver REIT. With no certainty of a firm offer yet and a deadline set for June 20, 2024, for both Vukile and NewRiver to declare their intentions, the financial world watches closely as the situation unfolds.

