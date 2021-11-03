Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CPLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLP was $13.5, representing a -6.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 92.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

CPLP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). CPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.46%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cplp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

