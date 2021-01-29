Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLP was $8.72, representing a -33.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.14 and a 68.34% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

CPLP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). CPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 106.43%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

