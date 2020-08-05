Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -71.43% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.98, the dividend yield is 6.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLP was $5.98, representing a -57.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.20 and a 15.44% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

CPLP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). CPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 82.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.