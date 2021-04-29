Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.48, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLP was $12.48, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.83 and a 127.73% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

CPLP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). CPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.63%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

