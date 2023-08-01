Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (CPLP) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 20.06

The average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been revised to 20.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 19.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.

Capital Product Partners L P - Unit Declares $0.15 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $15.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.41%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 24.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.08%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.44% to 2,792K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,746K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 472K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 188K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 33.42% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 70K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners L P Background Information

Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

