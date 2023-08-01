Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (CPLP) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 20.06

The average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been revised to 20.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 19.04 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.
Capital Product Partners L P - Unit Declares $0.15 Dividend
On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.
At the current share price of $15.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.91%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.41%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 24.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.47 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.08%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.44% to 2,792K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Donald Smith holds 1,746K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 1.07% over the last quarter.
Aristotle Capital Boston holds 472K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 0.46% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 188K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 33.42% over the last quarter.
GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 17.19% over the last quarter.
Sei Investments holds 70K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 15.86% over the last quarter.
Capital Product Partners L P Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.
Additional reading:
- Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution
- BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX
- For the three-month periods ended March 31,
- Description of Securities registered under Section 12 of the Exchange Act
- Loan Agreement , dated October 6, 2022, between Capital Product Partners L.P. and Hamburg Commercial Bank A.G.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.