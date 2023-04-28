Capital Product Partners L P - Unit (CPLP) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Capital Product Partners L P - Unit said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.72%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 24.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 2,986K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.20% from its latest reported closing price of 12.51.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Product Partners L P - Unit is 340MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,631K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 457K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 126K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 58.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 81.23% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 124K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

